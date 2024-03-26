LaRosa's celebrates 70th anniversary
While they are now celebrating their 70th anniversary, it turns out even the father of LaRosa's owner Buddy LaRosa didn't think the restaurant would last long, saying "people eat potatoes in this town."
In his first comments since the night of his NCAA tournament loss to Oakland, Calipari did not speak like someone whose job was in danger.
If the Giants do select a QB, how soon will they expect him to compete? And what will that mean for Daniel Jones?
Ohtani said he was the victim of embezzlement. We still have questions.
Bueckers is back leading the Huskies into the Sweet 16 after two career-altering injuries.
Genesis Neolun concept SUV makes its debut in New York. It previews the future of Genesis design, as well as an upcoming flagship SUV.
Jason Fitz is joined by the great Nate Tice to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft the best way they know how: a full first-round mock draft done live on the show. The duo start off by reacting to the biggest NFL news from the weekend, including some rule changes to come out of the NFL owner's meetings and the Tennessee Titans trading for CB L'Jarius Sneed. Fitz and Nate give their thoughts on the hip drop tackle ban, an additional coach's challenge, the Titans' plans for the future and more. Next, the two hosts dive into their first round mock draft and alternate making picks. Some of the more contentious selections include Rome Odunze to the Chicago Bears, the Las Vegas Raiders passing on a quarterback, Brock Bowers to the Los Angeles Rams, Bo Nix to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and many more.
Kyle Smith is fresh off leading Washington State to its first NCAA tournament since 2008 this spring.
Halle Berry shared a personal health story alongside first lady Jill Biden during "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" event.
Health experts explain why it’s important to maintain muscle mass.
There's a subtle distinction to the language being used by the competition committee, subtle enough to concern the NFLPA about enforcing it. Here's how the league plans to do just that.
A furious rally on Wall Street to start 2024 took a breather at the beginning of the final week of the year's first quarter.
How long does it take to charge an electric car? The answer, frustrating as it might be, is that it depends. Charging speeds depend on the charger, the vehicle, and even the weather.
T-Mobile’s annual deal for baseball fans is back. From Tuesday through Sunday, the carrier’s customers can claim a free yearlong subscription to MLB.TV for live and on-demand streaming access to the entire Major League Baseball season.
The New York Stock Exchange said Monday it will immediately suspend trading shares of EV startup Fisker and is moving to take the company off its stock exchange. The exchange said Monday that Fisker's stock is "no longer suitable for listing" because of "abnormally low" price levels. The decision comes a month after Fisker was warned by the NYSE that its stock price had spent 30 days trading below $1, putting it out of compliance with the exchange's rules.
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed for 10 holidays in 2024 and 2025. Find out whether the stock market is open today.
A federal judge sided against Elon Musk today, dismissing a lawsuit brought by Musk and X that targeted a nonprofit that researches online hate. X sued the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) last year, accusing the group of spreading misleading claims after it published a series of unflattering reports about hate and extremism on the platform. In the lawsuit, X claimed that it lost "tens of millions of dollars" as a direct result of the CCDH's research.