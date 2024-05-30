Larned man found competent to stand trial for intentional second-degree murder

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Larned has been found competent to stand trial for intentional second-degree murder, among other charges.

According to Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett, the defense counsel for 67-year-old Michael Reynolds of Larned requested a competency hearing. It was held via ZOOM on Tuesday afternoon.

Reynold’s competency evaluation was performed by staff from the Center for Counseling and Consultation on April 20.

“The standard of competency to stand trial in Kansas is whether or not, because of mental disease or defect, the Defendant is unable either to understand the nature and purpose of the proceedings against him or make or assist his attorney in making a legal defense,” said McNett.

Due to a possible conflict of interest, Pawnee County District Judge Bruce Gatterman recused himself from the case. Senior Judge Nancy Parrish of Topeka, Kansas, presided over the hearing.

Following the presentation of evidence, Judge Parrish found Reynolds competent to stand trial and remanded the case to the magistrate judge for a Preliminary Hearing.

A status hearing has been scheduled for June 13.

Reynolds has been charged with the following for the fatal shooting of 52-year-old Dr. Tomas Garza of Larned:

One count of Intentional Murder in the Second Degree

One count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

One count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Reynolds is being held without bond in the custody of the Pawnee County sheriff.

