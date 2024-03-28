Larksville woman sentenced for launching fireworks at neighbor's house

Mar. 27—WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Larksville accused of intentionally directing lit fireworks at a neighbor's house was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Tuesday.

Mollie Redmond, 50, of Carver Street, was sentenced by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to three months to one year at the county correctional facility on a no contest plea of fail to control or report dangerous fire.

Prosecutors withdrew four counts of reckless endangerment and a single count of discharging consumer fireworks within 150 feet of a building or vehicle against Redmond.

Police in Larksville charged Redmond after a surveillance camera recorded her igniting fireworks directed at a neighbor's house on July 5, 2023, according to court records.

A firework landed on the roof and Redmond was recorded yelling to her daughter, "Oh my God, it's on fire, get in the house," as Redmond and her daughter ran into their own home, court records say.

The neighbor exited her house and used a garden hose to spray the roof.

Police in court records say the neighbor had gone to court with Redmond earlier on July 5 and believed the fireworks ignited toward the neighbor's house was in retaliation.

The incident prompted a response to the neighbor's house by the Larksville Fire Department.

