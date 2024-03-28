Larksville man sentenced on drug driving crash

Mar. 28—WILKES-BARRE — A Larksville man involved in a crash that killed two men was sentenced in Luzerne County Court Tuesday on a drug driving offense.

Kyle Aaron Hendricks, 34, of East Fourth Street, was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough to six months in the Intermediate Punishment Program with the first 10 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. Hendricks was sentenced on a driving under the influence of a controlled substance charge, in which, he pled guilty Dec. 15.

Hendricks, while employed as a Domino's delivery driver, was operating a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston when he struck a Subaru Legacy, which was exiting Josie's Italian Ice on April 10, 2022, according to court records.

Austin Lee Heck, 25, of Plymouth, the driver of the Subaru, and a passenger in his vehicle, James John Wheeler, 27, of Nanticoke, died at the scene.

Autopsies by forensic pathologist Dr. Charles Siebert revealed the cause of death for Heck and Wheeler were multiple traumatic injuries and the manner of death for the two men was ruled accidental.

Hendricks suffered injuries in the crash and was treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township. A blood test revealed marijuana in his blood stream, court records say.

A Pennsylvania State Police reconstruction of the crash determined Hendricks was traveling at an estimated 56 mph at the time of the crash. The posted speed limit of the area where the crash occurred is 35 mph.

A message left for District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce about why vehicular homicide charges were not filed was not returned Thursday.

Attorney Adam William Bompadre, from the Public Defender's Office, represented Hendricks.