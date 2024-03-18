Larksville man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Edwardsville fatal crash

Mar. 18—WILKES-BARRE — A Larksville man pleaded guilty to offenses related to a fatal crash in Edwardsville in 2021, when prosecutors on Monday amended a felony vehicular homicide charge to a misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter charge.

Edwardsville police charged Brentton Bailey Vandyke, 21, of Midtown Village, with colliding his 2005 Pontiac into a 2017 Volkswagen at the entrance to Mark II Plaza on state Route 11 on Nov. 8, 2021, according to court records.

A passenger in the Volkswagen, Rosemary Gawat, 93, of Plymouth, died at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash. She was ejected from the Volkswagen, driven by her daughter, Teresa Gawat, who was turning into the plaza's parking lot.

A post-collision analysis of Vandyke's vehicle revealed a faulty left rear tire, a missing exhaust muffler and a broken sway bar link that would have caused his vehicle to fail a state inspection, court records say.

The investigation revealed Vandyke was traveling at 66 mph when he struck the passenger side of the Volkswagen, according to court records.

While at a hospital following the crash, court records say, Vandyke submitted to a blood test that revealed marijuana in his system.

Police in court records speed and sunlight glare were primary factors of the crash.

Vandyke was initially charged with homicide by vehicle, a felony.

Prosecutors on Monday amended the charge to a misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter in a plea agreement that was accepted by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Vandyke also pled guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Traffic citations of speeding, reckless driving and careless driving were withdrawn by prosecutors.

Vandyke is scheduled to be sentenced May 30.

Attorney Theron Solomon represented Vandyke.