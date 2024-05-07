Larimer County resident videos mountain lion dragging deer kill across her yard

Mountain lions are secretive predators, though increasingly they are being captured on home security cameras.

But what Shari Fortson captured recently wasn't from her home security camera — she saw it from her deck.

And it wasn't just a mountain lion passing through her and husband Steve's property in the Glacier View Meadows foothills subdivision 35 miles northwest of Fort Collins.

It was a mountain lion delivering the final death bite then dragging an adult deer across her backyard. And she captured it all with her cellphone's camera.

"It was beautiful, powerful, haunting and sad all at the same time,'' she told the Coloradoan in an interview Monday. "I'm sure I will never see it again in my lifetime."

'The mountain lion was staring at me. I thought the deer was dead.'

It was another peaceful Sunday evening in northern Larimer County on April 28. As is habit for Fortson, she was peering out her many windows to the beauty of the foothills, rock outcroppings and mule deer browsing in the backyard of her 2.5-acre property.

"We moved up here full time a week before the Cameron Peak Fire in 2020 for the view of the mountains," she said. "We are big hikers and like to be around nature and the peace and quiet and the open space.''

She said she and her husband don't feed the deer but that it isn't unusual to have deer in their yard and nearby. She said the deer enjoy browsing in the yard and often lay in the trees and boulders that rim their lawn.

There had been so many recently that the couple turned off the link from the home security cameras to their cellphones that weekend because they were getting so many alerts triggered by the deer.

Through a wall of windows, she was watching the deer around 7:30 p.m. when she noticed one herd on the east side of the property agitated and looking backward to the southwest. She went up to the deck and noticed something strange.

"I looked out the window to the south and all the deer were gone except for one of the bigger deer laying on the ground," she said. "I didn't see the mountain lion at first. When I looked closer, I could just see the head of the mountain lion.''

She said the mountain lion saw her on the deck, so she went back downstairs to get some video and photos with her phone from inside the house. She slightly opened the door to get the visuals and the squeaky door alerted the mountain lion, which she estimated at 35 feet from the house.

"The mountain lion was staring at me," she said. "I thought the deer was dead. But it wasn't. This is haunting to me. I had the internal debate should I try and scare off the mountain lion, but I would probably only prolong its death.

"As I’m having the internal debate staring at the mountain lion staring at me, without breaking eye contact, his jaws closed on the neck for a few seconds and the deer was gone.''

By the time she went back upstairs to the deck, the adult mountain lion was dragging the deer across her lawn.

"The mountain lion looked back, and that look was very chilling," she said. "I'm glad I didn't see the initial attack. But I felt a gamut of emotions. There was the initial shock of the deer down. The final bite and then just being mesmerized by what I just saw."

Fortson's photos and video captured her experience. As the mountain lion is dragging off its prey, you can hear the other deer blowing and snorting, as a sign of danger. Then the mountain lion continued dragging the deer across a gravel road into the cover of brush and rocks.

Wildlife sightings common in Glacier View Meadows, but this was quite different

Fortson said she has previously seen — either in person or from her security cameras — mountain lions, deer, bears and bobcats.

But she said her latest experience has made her more cautious when out walking or running around the neighborhood. She has always carried a device that sounds an alert and plays loud music to scare off wildlife when in the outdoors, but now she is more careful to look behind her and even in the trees when out.

"Once you see a mountain lion in person or on camera and you know they are right there, you take more precautions," she said. "You don’t want to stop going out. The reason people live up here is because they love nature, the wildlife and the peace and quiet. People are respectful of that up here. But to see what I saw so close does hit home."

More mountain lion news: Estes Park photographer captures footage of mountain lion fending off coyotes

Mountain lion safety tips while recreating or at home

Here are safety tips, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife:

Walk or hike in groups, making noise to avoid surprising a mountain lion.

Carry a sturdy walking stick to ward off an attack, which are very rare.

Never approach a feeding mountain lion or one with kittens. Give them an escape route.

Mountain lions are secretive and often know of your presence well before you see it. If you encounter a mountain lion, speak calmly, move slowly but don't turn your back to the animal.

Raise your arms or open your jacket to appear larger.

Pick up small children.

If the lion behaves aggressively, throw anything available at the mountain lion, wave your arms and speak firmly. Fight back with any means available.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado resident videos mountain lion dragging deer kill across yard