Larimer County man accused of possessing child sexual abuse materials

A Larimer County man who has done remote contract communications work in emergency management through the sheriff’s office has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse materials.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in May 2023 that someone in unincorporated Larimer County was in possession of material showing sexual abuse of children, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Through an investigation, the sheriff’s office said they identified 67-year-old Mark De Gregorio as the suspect, and a search warrant was conducted on his home in January. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and on March 4 he was arrested on suspicion of possession of sexually exploitative images involving a child and possession of sexually exploitative videos involving a child.

De Gregorio has previously worked as a remote contractor for the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services division from 2021 to 2024, providing temporary offsite support for national incident management teams, according to the news release.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Kate Kimble said De Gregorio was a temporary environmental coordinator specialist in the Emergency Services department working as a virtual public information officer. His position was sponsored by the sheriff’s office to respond with the National Complex Incident Management Teams, which are made up of federal and partner agencies — including fire departments and sheriff’s offices nationwide — to manage major incidents, like the Cameron Peak or High Park fires.

“It’s extremely important to stop the distribution of such abusive materials,” Sheriff John Feyen said in the news release. “We want to send a clear message: exploiting children is never acceptable, and downloading or sharing this harmful content is illegal. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office will use every resource available to investigate and support the prosecution of these cases in order to protect our children."

Anyone with information about this case can contact Investigator Justin Atwood at 970-498-5143 or share information anonymously through the Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

De Gregorio is next scheduled to appear in court April 18.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Larimer County man accused of possessing child sexual abuse materials