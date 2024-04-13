Larimer County lands on list of Colorado counties with most DUIs

Larimer County's cities and towns are known nationally for their beer culture and increasingly for their spirits.

But that love of suds and spirits may have helped land the county on the state's top five list of counties with the most driving while impaired citations in 2023 issued by Colorado State Patrol troopers.

In 2023, troopers alone issued 4,120 citations statewide for impaired driving involving alcohol and drugs, according to a state patrol news release. All law enforcement agencies issued 16,346 impaired driving citations in Colorado, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s crime statistics.

Impaired driving citations issued by all law enforcement agencies by county were not available.

Here are the top five counties for impaired driving citations by state troopers in 2023

El Paso: 518 Adams: 449 Jefferson: 264 Weld: 203 Larimer: 179

Despite Larimer County's ranking, impaired driving citations by troopers have decreased each of the two previous years to 2023, with 240 citations in 2021 and 217 in 2022.

A look at Larimer County, Fort Collins, state impaired driving fatalities

In 2023, Larimer County saw 44 traffic fatalities, including 16 (36%) that involved impaired driving. In 2022, the county saw 32 fatalities, including 13 (40%) that involved impairment.

In Fort Collins, four of the city's 13 traffic fatalities, just under one-third, involved impaired driving in 2023. Three out of five traffic fatalities in 2022 involved impaired driving.

In 2023, Colorado saw 716 total traffic fatalities, including 218 (30%) that involved impaired driving. That was nearly a 24% decrease from the the number of impaired driving-related fatalities in 2022.

"We’re Coloradoans; we’re known to be outdoor adventurers, pet lovers and sports enthusiasts,'' Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of Colorado State Patrol, said in the news release. "What I’m hoping we can be known for next is a community of people who do the right thing by enjoying ourselves responsibly. We could drive down our fatality rate significantly if we stop this one poor choice.''

The state patrol emphasizes the importance of planning ahead for a sober ride if alcohol or drugs are involved in outings. This includes arranging a ride from a sober friend or family member and using rideshares, taxis, public transportation or walking.

