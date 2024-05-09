Larimer County commissioners approve city of Thornton's water pipeline application

The black line in this image shows a preferred route for the Thornton water pipeline through Larimer County, as of November 2023, while the orange line is the route from the 2018 application. The new route is shorter than the last proposal and moves the pump station to a different location on land owned by Water Supply and Storage Company.

The Larimer County commissioners approved the city of Thornton's application to build a 10-mile segment of water pipeline through the county to convey water to its growing city on Wednesday night.

For Thornton, it's a breakthrough after 30 years of planning.

For many in Larimer County, it feels like something has been lost.

The commissioners were unanimous in their approval but also in lamenting what they said was a lack of authority to require the water to be run through the Poudre River.

Commissioners Kristin Stephens, Jody Shadduck-McNally and John Kefalas all said they believed the permit application, now with 83 conditions, met the criteria set by the county's 1041 regulations that govern the permit process.

Kefalas showed emotion while expressing gratitude for the community who participated in the process, including anti-pipeline activist groups No Pipe Dream and Save the Poudre.

"Undeniably, the Poudre River, as it flows through the heart of Fort Collins, represents the lifeblood of our community, and that is why so many people have spoken passionately and forcefully on its behalf," he said.

"Frankly, I have anguished over this proposal because my decision is one of the most important and difficult ones that I will make in my tenure s a commissioner here in Larimer County, representing the interests of our community," Kefalas said.

He shared that since 1976, he has walked, run and bicycled along the Poudre River and has spread ashes, swam and tubed in it.

"Larimer County can encourage the river conveyance option but cannot require this as part of the 1041 application," he said.

He said while advocates have suggested that Thornton's 2023 application is no different than the one submitted a few years ago, "I must respectfully disagree, as the pipeline proposal and process have been different."

Kefalas said the county legal counsel's "prudent" interpretation of a 2002 Colorado Court of Appeals ruling, which sided with commissioners in their decision to reject but also said the county couldn't require the water to be run through the Poudre, indicates what could be decided if the matter returns to the courts.

"Along with conditions of approval and enhancements, I believe this is the best we can do to help protect the Poudre River, help preserve critical farmland, open space and natural habitats, and minimize the impacts to landowners and communities," he said with a sigh.

Prior to the vote, Shadduck-McNally said she has been conflicted throughout the entire application process, including up until "this moment," because of her love for the outdoors, noting that she regularly walks the headwaters of the Poudre, the Big Thompson and the Colorado rivers.

"I wish there was a way to allow the water to stay in the river as long as possible," she said. "Something that I struggle with is how do we save and protect and speak for the river that’s just way overappropriated?"

Thornton representatives have said that the water they are conveying is already being taken out of the river at a diversion point to the Larimer County canal. No additional diversions will be made after the project is complete, they've said.

Shadduck-McNally said she looked thoroughly and critically at the 3,000-page application to make sure it complied with the criteria and believes the county's higher standards did lead to a stronger application from Thornton.

"This is the system that we have in Colorado — the Colorado water system and the Colorado water court system — and I wish it was different, but it’s the system that I can’t change today. Water court and water decrees are serious business."

She said the addition of conditions to address issues regarding topsoil, wetlands, air quality, dark skies and migratory birds helped the project meet the criteria.

Stephens said that because requiring the Poudre River conveyance option would exceed the county's 1041 jurisdiction, the commissioners' decision is instead about what alignment would work best for the community.

"The pipeline that was proposed by Thornton is probably the best of what feels like a bad solution," she said, noting that it is shorter, goes through fewer properties and Thornton "did a pretty good job of interacting with community around pipeline routing."

"I wish that was the option, that we could say just, you know, 'Let's send it down the river,' " she said. "Because that's what our community wants, and it feels less harmful to our community. ... We can’t do that."

She believes the updates made to the 1041 regulations since Thornton's first application aren't perfect but are better than they used to be because they now consider things like air quality, bird habitat and the impacts on the carbon footprint. She said the county can use this application process to beef them up in the future.

And she conceded to an argument made Wednesday night by the attorney representing Thornton, Carolynne White, who said Larimer County still has oversight of the project to make sure it complies with the criteria and conditions.

New conditions added

This week, several new conditions were added or updated. Notable updates include conditions that:

Allow Thornton to revise the alignment by 100 feet on either side as long as it doesn't cross a property line, is approved by the property owner and meets the overall criteria.

Require Thornton to retain a soil scientist, agronomist or agricultural engineer to help property owners impacted by construction to protect or reestablish soil health.

Require Thornton to retain an arborist to create a tree inventory and develop plans for them. Removal requires Thornton to demonstrate why it is infeasible to avoid impacts to tree. If the project can’t retain a tree, Thornton will replace it.

Direct Thornton to coordinate with Northern Water, also in the process of planning the Northern Integrated Supply Project pipeline in the area, to co-locate their infrastructure in order to minimize disruption to property owners.

Require Thornton to create an air quality management plan to reduce air pollution emissions during construction.

Require Thornton to create two exterior lighting management plans for pipeline construction and pumphouse area after construction is done to minimize light pollution and disturbance to residents and wildlife, particularly migratory birds.

About the Thornton pipeline project

The pipeline would carry water through Larimer, Weld and Adams counties to a treatment plant in Thornton to support its growing population.

Thornton first applied for the 1041 permit for the Larimer County portion of its pipeline in 2018. That application was denied in 2019 by the commissioners, who said the project failed to meet more than half of the criteria. The city sued Larimer County, but a state appeals court upheld the decision in 2022.

Thornton’s permit application is for a water transmission line that's 10.4 miles long and 42 inches in diameter as well as its corresponding pumphouse. It would carry up to 14,000 acre-feet of water per year to Thornton’s treatment plant.

The entire pipeline project is 70 miles, and Thornton says 85% of it is either in place, under construction or in design.

Larimer County commissioners held two prior hearings on the application they approved Wednesday, and that's when public comment was accepted. Commissioners also received hundreds of letters of feedback from the community.

During the hearings, many residents implored commissioners to reject the application and require Thornton to run its water through the Poudre River rather than building a pipeline. They detailed their concerns about the impact on things like wildlife and habitat, wetlands, soil, flooding, trees, existing infrastructure like canals and the Poudre River.

Gary Wockner, executive director of Save the Poudre, asked commissioners to pause and to appoint a working group for this matter due to the amount of information involved and the time frame for a decision.

At Monday's hearing, Todd Barnes, the city's communication director, said those who spoke in opposition didn't demonstrate how the city is not meeting the criteria. He said the 1041 criteria doesn't require the city to provide an enhancement like that.

Residents speaking against the pipeline conceded that the city has rights to the water, but they said it doesn't have the right to disturb Larimer County properties and wildlife.

Thornton's representatives said the project doesn't affect the Poudre River at all because it wouldn't divert any additional water.

What are the county 1041 criteria?

You can read more details on the categories on the county’s website.

This is a developing story that will be updated. Previous reporting by Coloradoan reporter Ignacio Calderon is included in this report.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Larimer County commissioners approve Thornton pipeline application