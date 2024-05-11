Largo police introduce first-ever therapy K-9 for employees, victims

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Largo Police Department welcomed its first-ever therapy dog, K9 Pension.

Pension will provide comfort and emotional support to the department’s employees and reduce the anxiety for victims of crime.

The 1-year-old is a rescue who received training from Paws and Stripes College, an obedience program with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office that helps save dogs’ lives from their local animal shelter.

Largo Police Sergeant Sequeira, Pension’s handler, went through 40 hours of training with him at the program before bringing him home to the department.

“Our officers are exposed to psychological stressors and high-stress situations that can take a toll on their mental health,” Police Chief Mike Loux said. “Research has shown that therapy dogs can have a positive impact on reducing stress, anxiety, and depression, as well as promoting overall well-being.”

Largo Police Department

The department said K9 Pension is sponsored by the non-profit, Speak Up, Let’s Talk about Mental Health, Inc., which works to break the stigma of mental illness by providing education about mental health and suicide prevention.

“By having a therapy dog as a member of our department, this will provide officers, dispatchers, and all employees with a source of comfort and support, fostering a more resilient and healthier workforce,” Loux added.

