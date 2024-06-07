Largo couple arrested after child dies of oxycodone overdose, deputies say

A Largo couple is facing charges after deputies say a 17-month-old girl died from an oxycodone overdose while she was in their care last year.

Adela Allen and Kyle Allen, both 43, were booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Friday morning.

The investigation began on March 9, 2023, when deputies were called to a Largo home for reports of a dead child, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. When deputies arrived, they found the girl unresponsive in her play pen, and she was pronounced dead on the scene. During their investigation, deputies found “numerous controlled substances,” including oxycodone and Xanax, in the bedroom.

Deputies say Adela Allen provided inconsistent statements during initial interviews, and Kyle Allen told detectives he was at work when the child died.

During their investigation, detectives learned the child’s cause of death was oxycodone toxicity and that none of the members of the household had an oxycodone prescription, the news release states.

When detectives re-interviewed the couple on Friday, Kyle Allen admitted to selling drugs that Adela Allen gave him, but he denied knowing that any of the drugs were at the home at the time of child’s death, the news release states. Adela “continued to provide inconsistent statements to detectives” and said she did not know how the child would have died from oxycodone, the news release states.

Adela Allen is facing one count of child neglect with great bodily harm and multiple counts of drug possession. Kyle Allen is facing charges of unlawful use of a two-way communications device and conspiracy. Records show Adela Allen was being held without bond, and Kyle Allen was being held on a $10,000 bond.