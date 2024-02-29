Texas wildfires cause chaos as largest blaze in state history scorches 1.2m acres

Dozens of wildfires are causing chaos across the Texas Panhandle as the Smokehouse Creek fire – now the largest blaze in state history – grew to more than 1 million acres on Thursday, even as a dusting of snow brought a measure of relief.

Fueled by parched grasses, strong winds and abnormally warm temperatures, the fires have scorched more than 1.2 million acres since last Sunday, according to the Texas A&M forest service, leaving a desolate landscape of charred prairie, dead cattle and burned-out homes in their wake.

The Smokehouse Creek fire, which merged with another fire, has exploded in recent days, now sweeping across close to 1,700 sq miles (4,400 sq km). As of Thursday, the fire was just 3% contained. “This is now both the largest and most destructive fire in Texas history,” the West Odessa volunteer fire department said in a post on Facebook. “It is also the second largest wildfire in US history.”

Greg Abbott, the state’s governor, issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties. More than a dozen homes in Oklahoma have also been destroyed, according to state emergency officials, as the behemoth blaze crossed state lines.

Cooler temperatures have offered a temporary reprieve as firefighters work to corral the conflagration, but critical fire weather is forecast to return across the plains this weekend, including gusty winds and low humidity, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, the Texas A&M forest service raised its wildland fire preparedness level to level 3.

“The rain and the snow is beneficial right now, we’re using it to our advantage,” Texas A&M Forest Service spokesman Juan Rodriguez said of the Smokehouse Creek fire. “When the fire isn’t blowing up and moving very fast, firefighters are able to actually catch up and get to those parts of the fire.”

Widespread power outages have also been an issue, as the fire claimed power lines and vital infrastructure. The North Plains Electric Cooperative reported roughly 115 miles of line has to be rebuilt, and the agency hopes to restore power to the areas by Monday.

Emergency response crews have not yet been able to tally the destruction, but it’s clear the fires have already left a devastating mark on the rural communities across this region. There has been one confirmed fatality, an 83-year-old woman identified by family members as Joyce Blankenship, but authorities have yet to conduct a thorough search for victims.

The small town of Fritch, north of Amarillo, lost hundreds of homes in a 2014 fire and appeared to be hit hard again. Mayor Tom Ray said on Wednesday that an estimated 40-50 homes were destroyed on the southern edge of the town of 2,200.

Hemphill county emergency management Coordinator Bill Kendall said about 40 homes were burned near the town of Canadian, and described the charred terrain as being “like a moonscape. It’s just all gone.”

Hundreds of dead cattle were left lying in the charred fields, but Texas agriculture commissioner Sid Miller estimated the number of cattle killed in the fires to be in the thousands, with more likely to come. “There’ll be cattle that we’ll have to euthanize,” Miller said. “They’ll have burned hooves, burned udders.”

Gray skies loomed over huge scars of blackened earth dotted with scrub brush, ranchland, rocky canyons and oil rigs. In Stinnett, a town of about 1,600, someone propped up an American flag outside a destroyed home.

Dylan Phillips, 24, said he hardly recognized his Stinnett neighborhood, which was littered with melted street signs and the charred frames of cars and trucks. His family’s home survived, but at least a half a dozen others were smoking rubble.

“It was brutal,” Phillips said. “The street lights were out. It was nothing but embers and flames.”