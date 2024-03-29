'Largest floating crane' at Baltimore bridge site isn't the one Hudson Valley might recall

When we heard the news Thursday, it's likely that folks across the Lower Hudson Valley thought the same thing.

"Largest Floating Crane on East Coast Will Help Clear Baltimore Bridge."

That's got to be the Left Coast Lifter, the crane that helped take down the Tappan Zee Bridge and put up its replacement. Right?

Turns out, it's not.

The Left Coast Lifter moves pieces of the eastern section of the Tappan Zee Bridge onto a barge May 13, 2019. The eastern section was imploded into the Hudson River in January 2019.

The Port of Baltimore shared an image of the crane barge, Donjon's Chesapeake 1000, which ABC News reported was onsite Friday morning at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The span collapsed this week when it was struck by a cargo ship.

An aerial photo of the crane Chesapeake 1000, provided by the Westchester County Police, shot the day before the tugboat Specialist was raised to the surface of the Hudson River under the Tappan Zee Bridge, March 24, 2016. This crane is now being used to clean up the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore after the span collapsed.

The bridge wreckage is hampering the search for the bodies of four workers, still missing after the bridge came crashing down. Two workers survived, the bodies of two were found in a submerged truck, and four are still missing.

Bridge collapse: Could a bridge collapse happen on the Hudson? Experts talk safety on Cuomo Bridge

Baltimore crane played role after deadly TZB episode

The Chesapeake 1000 was called into duty in the Lower Hudson Valley in 2016, for another grim task.

On March 12, 2016, The Specialist, one of three tugboats pulling a crane from Albany to New Jersey, struck a construction barge under the Tappan Zee Bridge and sunk within minutes, sending its three crew members to their deaths in the 40-degree water.

On March 23, the Chesapeake 1000, owned by New Jersey-based Donjon Marine, lifted the 84-foot Specialist from 40 feet below the surface of the Hudson. The bodies of crew members Paul Amon, of Bayville, New Jersey, and Timothy Conklin, of Westbury, Long Island, were recovered days after the accident.

Divers were unable to retrieve the body of Harry Hernandez, of Staten Island, from the wreckage. That task was completed when the crane raised The Specialist.

Left Coast Lifter razed one bridge and raised another

The Chesapeake 1000 can lift up to 1,000 tons. The Left Coast Lifter supercrane — which was nicknamed "I Lift New York" during its work in the Tappan Zee section of the river — can lift 1,929 tons at once, equal to a dozen Statues of Liberty.

The Lifter left the Tappan Zee section of the river on Oct. 21, 2019, having raised nearly 100,000 tons of steel into place, along with concrete foundations and road-deck panels. After four years on the job, one of its final tasks was to lift the Tappan Zee Bridge's iconic superstructure from the river bottom after it was brought down in a controlled explosion on Jan. 15, 2019.

It was tugged down river to Staten Island, to Caddell's Dry Dock and Repair, where it reportedly remains. It could be reconditioned and put to work rebuilding the Baltimore bridge.

Painstaking work ahead

"I want to be clear," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Thursday. "This work will not take hours. This work will not take days. This work will not just take weeks. We have a very long road ahead of us."

The sun sets on the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Mar 28, 2024, a major span over the Patapsco River in Baltimore that collapsed after it was struck by a large cargo ship.

That road begins with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers surveying the wreckage and plotting how to cut and lift it away. That's where the Chesapeake 1000 will come into play.

President Joe Biden has approved $60 million in immediate aid to the project and said the federal government will foot the bill to rebuild the bridge.

Reporter Nancy Cutler contributed to this report.

Reach Peter D. Kramer at pkramer@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: 'Largest floating crane' at Baltimore site isn't one from TZ rebuild