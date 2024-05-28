Largest Buc-ee’s in the country to open in Central Texas in June

LULING, Texas (KXAN) — Travelers and residents will soon be able to visit the largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country starting next month.

The new center is located in Luling, Texas, and will open its doors to the public the morning of June 10, according to a news release from the company.

The new 75,000 square-foot center is symbolic for the Luling community, as it will replace the city’s current Buc-ee’s store, which was the first Buc-ee’s travel center built in 2003.

“We are thrilled to open the doors to the world’s largest Buc-ee’s travel center right here in the Great State of Texas,” Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s said in a statement. “It’s particularly exciting, considering this is the Buc-ee’s that started it all, so we are really looking forward to celebrating with the incredible people of Luling.”

The new travel center will add at least 200 jobs to the Luling area. Once this center opens, Buc-ee’s will have 50 stores across Texas and the South.

The new Buc-ee’s can be found at 10070 I-10. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will also be held at noon on June 10.

Local leaders, including Luling Mayor CJ Watts, former Mayor Mike Hendricks, Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden and City Manager Mark Mayo, are planning to attend the ceremony.

