Large wildfire in Bent County, CO can be seen on radar

(LAS ANIMAS, Colo.) — A large wildfire is burning in Las Animas, in Bent County, Colorado. According to the Las Animas/Bent County Fire Protection District at 1:11 p.m. Saturday, March 2, the fire was still rapidly progressing.

The fire has burned over 246 acres with 0% containment. Smoke from the fire is visible on weather radar, according to Fox21’s Meteorologist, Ryan Matoush.

Evacuations have been ordered for all residents East of Las Animas and Fort Lyon, as well as for anyone living on the south side of Hwy 50 from BFI to Fort Lyon. Local fire protection agencies have been dispatched and are on the scene.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

