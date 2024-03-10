Large tree falls on home in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A 75-foot tall tree fell onto a Chevy Chase home on Sunday morning, downing power lines and blocking a road.

Just after 11 a.m., Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said a tree fell into a house in the 4200 block of Thornapple St. between Oak Ridge Ave. and Maple Ave.

The fall also downed power lines and closed Thornapple Street for hours.

Thornapple Street was reopened by 6 p.m., Piringer said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Though the house was occupied, no one was injured.

