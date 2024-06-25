Large trailer fire distracts drivers on SR 167 in Auburn

A trailer that burst into flames blocked a freeway offramp in Auburn Tuesday morning.

The fire started on the northbound State Route 167 offramp to Ellingson Road at around 5:30 a.m.

As of 6:10 a.m., the fire was out but firefighters remained at the scene.

Video from Washington State Department of Transportation cameras showed the trailer engulfed in flames.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said he believed the driver was at first trying to disconnect it from the truck that was towing it.

No one was hurt, but the fire and smouldering hulk was a districation to drivers.

By 6:35 a.m., the trailer was about to be towed away.

UPDATE: The off-ramp on NB SR 167 to Ellingson Rd is fully blocked for a vehicle fire. Fire assistance, WSP and the Incident Response team are on scene. https://t.co/8V7QSZUA2p pic.twitter.com/dp2cHZltL8 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 25, 2024



