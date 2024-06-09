Large sinkhole forms near a Wisconsin park, authorities warn of unstable ground

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are warning residents in southeastern Wisconsin to avoid the entrance to a local park after a large sinkhole formed, causing the ground to be unstable.

According to the Whitefish Bay Police Department, a fairly sizeable sinkhole formed near the entrance to Big Bay Park/Buckley Park sometime on Sunday morning.

Officers put caution tape and cones up but are advising the public to avoid the area, saying the ground is unstable.

Please stay away until crews can fix the situation. Klode is open and a better option. Whitefish Bay Police Department

No additional information has been provided.

