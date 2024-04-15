Large Section of Baltimore's Key Bridge Removed From Water

Salvage crews on Sunday, April 14, successfully removed a large portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge that had been blocking the Fort McHenry channel on the Patapsco River, officials said.

This footage was released by the US Coast Guard, which said it shows the removal of section 1-A of the bridge from the water.

“Debris and wreckage removal is ongoing in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel,” the coast guard said.

On Monday, April 15, local media reported that the FBI had launched a criminal investigation into the incident, while Mayor of Baltimore Brandon Scott announced that the city was taking “legal action to hold the wrongdoers responsible and to mitigate the immediate and long-term harm caused to Baltimore City residents.” Credit: US Coast Guard via Storyful