Large-scale search underway for man missing for 1 week in Sanderson area, police report

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has launched a large-scale ground search on Five Churches Road in Sanderson, intensifying efforts to locate Dwayne Robinson, a 60-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday, June 11th.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A substantial law enforcement presence has been noted in the area as detectives have been actively searching since last week and throughout the weekend.

Robinson was last seen wearing camouflage pants, a black cutoff t-shirt, and a blue Florida Gators hat.

In the effort to find him, BCSO is being supported by multiple agencies, including the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO), Florida Highway Patrol’s (FHP) Aviation Unit, Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department (JFRD) Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) teams, and K-9 units from the Florida Department of Corrections (FDOC).

Sheriff Rhoden has appealed to the community for their prayers for Robinson’s safe recovery and the safety of the search teams. Anyone with information regarding Robinson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the BCSO Communications Center at 904-259-2861.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.