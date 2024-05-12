Large-scale commercial, residential development in Hamburg Township moving forward

HAMBURG TWP. — A longtime Hamburg Township gas station owner says he's ready to begin revamping the business, including a new commercial and apartment building.

Construction of a 40-unit townhouse community will follow.

Ronny Hamama of RDH Properties will revamp his Mobile gas station with a new convenience store and attached retail storefront — plus upstairs apartments — south of the intersection of M-36 and Hamburg Road.

Officials voted unanimously to approve final site plans Tuesday, April 7.

Hamama told The Daily, after the revamp is complete, construction will begin on Hamburg Village Townhomes, likely in the next couple years. He expects construction of the townhomes to take a minimum of 18 months.

The properties at 7620 M-36 and 10303 Hamburg Road are located between Campbell Court and Livingston Street. Traffic entrances would be off M-36 and Campbell Court.

"I’ve been at the location for about 20 years, and I’ve seen the growth and the traffic increase," Hamama said. "I know there's a housing shortage — especially this type of housing, and it’s a good school district."

The 40 rental townhomes will range from 900 to 1,200-square-feet in eight two-story buildings. Plans also include a 1,400-square-foot community center, a retention pond, pathways and green space.

A architectural rendering shows plans for townhome apartments south of the intersection of Hamburg Road and M-36.

Hamama said work on the gas station revamp and new commercial and residential building will begin "immediately."

The two-story building on M-36 will have a 5,475-square-foot gas station and convenience store attached to a 2,400-square-foot mixed-use building with retail on the first level and apartments above. The gas station will have 12 stalls with a canopy.

A four-way stop is planned where M-36 meets Hamburg Road. The Michigan Department of Transportation has approved the design, according to township documents. The project will need a final permit from MDOT.

"We’re calling for a four-way stop," Hamama said. "It's currently a two-way stop, and it’s actually dangerous. If someone isn’t familiar with that intersection, not knowing that the westbound traffic doesn’t stop could be a recipe for disaster."

Hamburg Township Clerk Mike Dolan said Tuesday, although there's been a few complaints from some neighboring property owners, "pushback has been minimal for this type of development."

