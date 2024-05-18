Large quantities of drugs sniffed by CHP dog in San Francisco

(KRON) – A police canine sniffed copious amounts of drugs in San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division.

With his canine partner, a CHP officer conducted a traffic stop on a silver Honda for a mechanical violation near westbound Interstate 80 in San Francisco at 10 p.m. on Monday. The officer learned the driver was unlicensed.

The driver was identified as 35-year-old San Lorenzo Rubin Natael Turcios Castro.

According to CHP, the dog smelled narcotics as the officer was detaining the driver. After a search of the car, officers found more than 511 grams of fentanyl, 158 grams of methamphetamine, 73 grams of heroin, 20 grams of unknown pills and 80 grams of suspected Xanax. CHP also said a firearm was located in the car.

Castro was arrested and booked into the San Francisco County Jail on multiple felony drug-related charges.

