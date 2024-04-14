'Large portion' of Wellfleet loses power after truck crashes into telephone pole Saturday

A 57-year-old Wellfleet man was sent to the hospital on Saturday after sustaining injuries in a car crash, according to the police department.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Wellfleet Police and Fire Departments responded to the incident around 275 Main St. Responding officers saw a 2021 GMC Sierra with front-end damage and a telephone pole and electrical wires lying in the roadway.

The 57-year-old man, who was the driver and only person in the car, was brought to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries, according to police.

"A large portion of the town lost power as a result of the downed telephone pole," according to a press release from the Wellfleet Police Department.

The Truro Police Department assisted at the scene.

Wellfleet police will investigate the cause of the crash.

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on X @zanerazz.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Power outage in Wellfleet after car crash brings down telephone pole