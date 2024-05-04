Large police scene on town common in Northbridge

A large crowd of state and local police flocked to the town common in Northbridge Friday night, investigating a large scene.

As of 11 p.m., Police would only say the large police scene on Church Street was part of an active investigation and they were not prepared to release more information.

At least one ambulance could also be seen parked on the street adjacent to Linwood Avenue.

Residents milled around the grassy town common asking questions and looking for answers.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Northbridge police and fire and Massachusetts State Police for more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

