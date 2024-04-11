Double homicide suspect in custody after shooting self near Arden Fair mall, sheriff says

A man wanted in connection with a double homicide Wednesday night in Arden Arcade was taken into custody after shooting himself in a parking lot near Arden Fair mall Thursday afternoon, Sacramento County authorities said.

Sheriff’s detectives had obtained an arrest warrant for Ricky Hunter, 32, on suspicion of homicide in the late Wednesday shooting on Howe Avenue in Arden Arcade, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators tracked Hunter to Arden Fair mall and found him about 3 p.m. Thursday entering the nearby AT&T store.

Gandhi said sheriff’s officials, not wanting to risk the safety of anyone else inside the store, waited for Hunter to exit the store.

Minutes later, Hunter walked out of the store and got into his car. Gandhi said the detectives and deputies moved in and used their vehicles to block Hunter’s car from leaving his parking spot.

The sheriff’s spokesman said Hunter then spotted the sheriff’s officials and reached for a shotgun in his car and shot himself.

Deputies moved in and provided immediate lifesaving measures before medics took him in an ambulance to a hospital, Gandhi said. Hunter was alive at the hospital, but Gandhi didn’t have any other details about his current medical condition.

Gandhi said deputies and detectives at the scene did not fire any gunshots.

The incident drew a large law enforcement presence to the area. The Sacramento Police Department in a social media just before 3 p.m. asked people to avoid the scene, near Arden and Challenge ways.

Heavy police presence in the area of Arden Way and Challenge Way. Please avoid the area. We’ll provide updates when we can. pic.twitter.com/jhXaobDrkh — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) April 11, 2024

The Bee’s Ishani Desai contributed to this story.