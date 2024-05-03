Police swarm the Dayton Mall for a fight over jewelry; 1 officer hurt while responding

Law enforcement throughout Montgomery County raced to get to the Dayton Mall Friday afternoon after a county-wide call for backup, or a Signal 99, was issued.

>>RELATED: PHOTOS: Officer hurt while responding to county-wide backup call

Around 12:30 p.m., Miami Township police were called to the Dayton Mall at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, on reports of a fight, Miami Township Communications Manager Jill Drury confirmed.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, when officers arrived found mall security “in an exchange” with a man and a juvenile female over a jewelry store dispute.

“It was just commotion,” a man who witnessed the dispute said. “Then they just arresting people for -- because they was getting loud.”

The call for backup was dropped when the incident became “disorderly.”

After receiving permission from a supervisor, one Vandalia officer responded to the Signal 99 and started heading towards the mall.

The officer got into a three-vehicle crash at Webster Street and Wyse Road.

>>RELATED: ‘Thinking outside the box;’ Church expected to open inside Dayton Mall next year

“I mean, he might have been looking for him and just didn’t see him,” a person who witnessed the crash said. “I heard the lights. I heard the sirens.”

Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post troopers on scene told News Center 7 that a driver who had the green light t-boned the cruiser. The impact sent the cruiser into a third car.

“I just so happened to look in the rearview mirror and saw him coming up. Just saw the impact. Yeah. It’s -- there’s a strong impact,” a witness said.

The officer and the passenger from the car that t-boned the cruiser were hospitalized, but they are both expected to be okay.

Troopers said they are investigating to confirm who may have been at fault.

“... Take all the witness statements, we’ll get the video from the patrol car, and then we’ll be able to make a final assessment,” OSHP Lieutenant Dallas Root said.

The backup call was canceled shortly after it was issued.

Both the man and juvenile were arrested for obstruction of justice. The man also faces a felony vandalism charge for kicking an officer’s cruiser door, Drury said.

Miami Township police said no one was hurt in the incident at the mall.

A Vandalia police officer was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

A Vandalia police officer was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

A Vandalia police officer was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

A Vandalia police officer was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

A Vandalia police officer was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

A Vandalia police officer was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

A Vandalia police officer was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

A Vandalia police officer was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

A Vandalia police officer was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.