Large police presence responds to reported shooting in Dayton

A large police presence is on scene of a reported shooting in Dayton Sunday evening.

>> 10 injured, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Ohio, police say

Officers patrolling in the area of W 3rd St and N Perry St called out reports of a shooting at 6:40 p.m., according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in this incident.

News Center 7 crews are on scene and noticed a car crash occurred in the same intersection.

W Third St. and N Perry St.

Our crews also see approximately 16 police cruisers, medics, and crime scene tape at the intersection.

We will continue to follow this story.



