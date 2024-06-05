Large police presence after reported stolen vehicle in Greene County

There is a large police presence reported in Greene County early Wednesday morning.

>>Building collapses in Montgomery County after storms move through

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and Greene County Sheriff’s deputies are searching the area of Cedarville Yellow Springs Road and U.S. 42.

There was a report of a stolen vehicle in the Cedarville area, an OSHP spokesperson told News Center 7.

Initial scanner traffic indicated they were dispatched around 5 a.m.

We have a news crew at the scene and will provide updates on this story.