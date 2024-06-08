Large police presence reported after shooting at Dayton apartment building

Police are investigating a shooting at a Dayton apartment building.

Crews were called to respond to the shooting at an apartment building on E. Helena Street shortly after 2 p.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a caller reported hearing at least seven gunshots.

Another caller reported hearing someone screaming that they had been shot.

“I hear somebody saying call 911 I’ve been shot,” the caller said.

We have crew heading to the scene and will continue updating this story as we learn more.



