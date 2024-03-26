Large police presence reported in northwest Charlotte
A large police presence was reported in northwest Charlotte Tuesday morning.
Channel 9 crews observed several police vehicles near the intersection of Hovis Road and Bradford Road.
The nature of the call is unknown at this time.
Channel 9 has reached out for more details.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
