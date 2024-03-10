Large police presence reported at Kettering bowling alley

A large police presence was reported at a Kettering bowling alley Saturday night.

News Center 7 crews were on scene and observed at least seven police cruisers.

According to Emergency Scanner Traffic, police were dispatched before 10:00 p.m. to Capri Bowling Lanes located at 2727 S Dixie Drive on reports of a fight.

A Dayton police sergeant told News Center 7 that a group of seven girls were fighting.

Six of them were allegedly beating on the other, according to the sergeant.

Police on scene said no further information is available at this time.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.