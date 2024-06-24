Large police pursuit ends in crash on busy Montgomery County roadway

A Dayton police pursuit ended in a crash in Miamisburg Sunday night, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, multiple police agencies were on scene of a crash on SR-725 near I-75 S just before 9 p.m.

The dispatcher told News Center 7 that state troopers were called to handle the crash involving a suspect vehicle and one other car.

iWitness 7 reporters sent in videos showing the large chase just before the crash.

The dispatcher said one person was hurt in this crash and was transported to a local hospital. Their condition and identity were not immediately available.

News Center 7 reached out to Dayton police for more information about this pursuit.

