UPDATE: Officer-involved shooting in Grand Chute leaves one in critical condition

FRIDAY, 04/12/2024, 10:15 p.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Prospect Avenue in Grand Chute on Friday night.

According to a release, shortly before 6:00 p.m., deputies with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash in the 2800 block of West Prospect Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a subject with a knife. One deputy reportedly attempted to use a taser but did so without success. Another deputy shot the subject and immediately rendered first aid.

The subject was transported to a local hospital for critical injuries. No law enforcement officers or other individuals were injured during the incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the involved law enforcement personnel have been placed on administrative leave per agency policy.

The deputies from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office involved were wearing body cameras during the shooting.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Grand Chute Police Department, Appleton Police Department, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and members of the DCI Digital Evidence Unit.

All involved law enforcement will fully cooperate with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of this incident. When the investigation concludes, DCI will turn over investigative reports to the Outagamie County District Attorney.

No additional details were provided.

FRIDAY, 04/12/2024, 7:44 p.m.

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene at Prospect Avenue in Fox Crossing investigating an unknown incident.

Local 5 News is at the scene and reports that police have blocked off West Prospect Avenue due to the incident. Exactly what has unfolded was not readily available.

Details are scarce at the moment, but Local 5 News will update this when we learn more.

