2 women lead officers on highspeed chase after armed carjacking, shooting, police say

DeKalb County Police said two women were arrested after a series of events ending in a wreck.

Police said at 8:20 p.m., officers were notified of an armed carjacking at Glenwood Road and Austin Drive.

Police then issued a BOLO alert for the vehicle involved.

Shortly after, police saw the suspected vehicle and attempted to do a traffic stop.

During the stop, the suspects hit one of the police cars, fired shots, and drove away from the scene.

The suspects led officers on a high-speed chase, which ended when the suspects were involved in an accident.

Channel 2 Action News crews were live at the scene on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. where Flat Shoals Road was briefly shut down.

Police have not confirmed where exactly the chase ended but dozens of police cars were on the scene in the area near Flat Shoals Road and Vineyard Walk.

After the chase ended, police said the suspects were then taken into custody.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

