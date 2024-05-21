Large police presence in Elmira Monday night

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A large police presence blocked a portion of Grand Central Avenue in Elmira on Monday night.

According to an 18 News Reporter at the scene, multiple police departments responded to the corner of Grand Central Avenue and East Washington Avenue at around 11 p.m. on May 20. Police tape was blocking the parking lot behind Gush’s.

Officers closed part of the 900 block of Grand Central Avenue while securing the scene.

The Elmira Police Department, the West Elmira Police Department, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, and Erway Ambulance responded to the scene.

This is a developing story, and 18 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

