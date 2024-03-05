Large police presence called to ‘domestic disturbance’ in Trotwood

A large police presence was called to a home in Trotwood early Tuesday.

Just before midnight Monday Trotwood officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 4600 block of Marlin Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A dispatch sergeant confirmed that a “large officer presence” was called to the scene.

Initial scanner traffic indicates that a man had barricaded himself inside the home and threatened officers.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.