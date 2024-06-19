Large pileup closes I-25 north near Algodones

Jun. 19—Interstate 25 northbound is closed near Algodones due to a multivehicle pileup on the interstate, according to New Mexico State Police.

"No detour is currently available," New Mexico State Police posted on social media at 3:38 p.m. "Please use caution."

Although the state Department of Transportation initially reported the interstate was closed in both directions from mile marker 248 at Algodones to mile marker 254, as of about 5 p.m. the southbound side was open but reduced to one lane. I-25 northbound was still completely closed.

The crash appears to be a pileup involving about 20 vehicles, said Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, whose agency is also responding. He said a deputy came across the crash at northbound mile marker 253, which is near the San Felipe Pueblo exit.

State police did not immediately have any information about the number of injuries.

Thunder and hail storms are being reported across a wide stretch of Central and Eastern New Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, although it was not immediately clear what if any role this may have played in the crash.

There were high winds in the area around the time the pileup was reported, according to the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. State climatologist Dave DuBois posted a photo on X, taken around 3:30 p.m., showing blowing dust that he said was connected to the crashes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.