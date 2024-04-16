Large party in New Haven leads to shooting of two teenagers

Two teenagers were shot during an incident Monday night in a parking lot in New Haven where a large party was taking place.

Officers responded to the area of Munson and Mansfield Streets just before 8 p.m. on the report of a person being shot, according to Officer Christian Bruckhart of the New Haven Police Department.

The first officers on scene located two gunshot victims, ages 14 and 19, in the driveway of a home on Munson Street, Bruckhart said. The teens were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Bruckhart said police established a crime scene in a parking lot on Munson Street where witnesses said a large party was taking place.

Police have not released any further details.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the shooting has been asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the police department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).