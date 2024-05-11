Large numbers of fish dying in Michigan's Lake Macatawa

The cause of a large number of dead and dying fish reported at Lake Macatawa, has been found, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Reports of the dead and dying fish at the lake, located near Holland in Ottawa County, started coming in around mid-April the DNR explained in a news release Friday.

Testing of collected fish revealed positive cases of viral hemorrhagic septicemia (VHS).

Dead fish from Lake Macatawa in Holland County. The confirmed cause of this fish die-off is viral hemorrhagic septicemia.

VHS is a viral disease that affects fresh and saltwater fish. At the low level of infection, fish may not have any noticeable symptoms, according to the DNR. As the infection intensifies fish will display widespread hemorrhages throughout the body surface and within internal organs. Sick fish will often be listless, swim in circles and frequently be observed at the surface of the water.

The virus has been found in Lake Huron, Lake St. Clair, Lake Erie, Lake Ontario, Lake Michigan and the St. Lawrence River in New York. It has also been found in several Michigan inland lakes.

The virus poses no threats to humans or pets that come into contact with potentially infected water, according to the DNR.

Dead fish in the Lake Macatawa die-off have included pumpkinseed sunfish, freshwater drum (also known as sheepshead) and gizzard shad.

"The die-off mostly affected freshwater drum, with smaller numbers of gizzard shad and sunfish also being impacted," DNR Fisheries Division Assistant Chief Ed Eisch said in the news release. "The virus that causes VHS is known to have been in the Great Lakes basin since approximately 2005."

Given rising water temperatures, the die-off of fish is ongoing, but probably winding down, according to the DNR. The die-off is not expected to have a lasting effect on the lake's fish populations.

Dead fish line the shore near Holland State Park in Holland in May.

Holland State Park visitors reported seeing the dead fish on the shore within the past week.

Dead fish line the shore of Lake Macatawa in Ottawa County in May.

To help minimize the spread, the DNR urges boaters and anglers to disinfect gear that comes in contact with the water and cleaning, draining and drying boats and trailers going from one water body to the next.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Lake Macatawa fish dying from viral hemorrhagic septicemia