Serious injuries reported after crash prompts large police investigation in Dayton

Serious injuries are reported after a head-on car crash prompted a large police investigation on Monday, according to a spokesperson from the Dayton Police Department.

Around 12:13 p.m., crews responded to N Main Street and Mary Avenue on reports of a crash.

Firefighters responding to another call reported witnessing a high-speed pursuit and then a fiery crash, according to Emergency Scanner Traffic.

A spokesperson from the Dayton Police Department said officers attempted to stop a driver with “heavy” window tint on Valleyview Drive near W. Hillcrest Avenue.

The driver took off at a high rate of speed and officers began a “brief” pursuit. Nearby crews deployed stop sticks, but the driver avoided them.

An aviation unit was also en route to this pursuit, the spokesperson confirmed.

Less than one minute later, the suspect vehicle went left of center and crashed into an oncoming silver car on N Main Street at Mary Avenue, the spokesperson said.

The driver of the black car did not have a license, the spokesperson said.

Police on scene confirmed that speed was a contributing factor.

The driver of the black car will face charges, the spokesperson said. Their identity was not immediately available.

This crash is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit.

We will continue to follow this story.