Large illegal marijuana operation and guns seized in Modesto

(FOX40.COM) — A search warrant in Modesto led to the discovery of a large illegal marijuana grow on Friday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) executed the search warrant on a residence on the 500 block of Glenn Avenue in Modesto, officials said. During the search, a large illegal marijuana grow was in operation along with six firearms within the residence.

Law enforcement reported that illegal cultivation of marijuana plants in California typically refers to growing cannabis without complying with state and local laws. This could include:

• Growing more plants than allowed by law.

Police arrest two after finding over 200 pounds of drugs, nearly $100k in Stanislaus County

• Cultivating cannabis without the necessary permits or licenses.

• Growing cannabis in prohibited areas, such as near schools or parks.

• Engaging in cultivation activities that violate environmental regulations, such as illegal water diversions or the use of banned pesticides.

• Cultivating cannabis for sale without proper authorization, such as operating an unlicensed commercial grow operation.

“These activities can result in legal consequences, including fines, property seizure, and criminal charges,” deputies said. “It’s essential to adhere to California’s cannabis laws and regulations to avoid legal issues. Current state laws allow California residents 21 years and older to cultivate up to six cannabis plants in a single private residence.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.