Large house fire turns fatal in Machias

Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a fully engulfed house fire in the 600 block of Carlson Rd in Machias early Saturday morning.

Aid crews responded to the call at 12:20 a.m. on May 18 to find a large amount of fire in the front of the house and the front door already burnt down. Multiple engines attacked the fire with fire hydrants and hoses while aid crews attempted to canvass the building.

Firefighters continued to attack the fire on all sides including the basement and attic, and once they were finally able to enter the building, they located the deceased victim in a back bedroom.

Within twenty minutes of arrival, the fire was under control. A full search was conducted thirty minutes later when conditions were safer for crews to go in. The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s office was on the scene and is investigating the cause of the fire.

According to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue, the deceased victim was the only person home at the time. No firefighters were injured during the attack.

Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue thanked Snohomish County Fire District 4, Washington State Patrol, and Snohomish County Sherrif for their help in the operation.