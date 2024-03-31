Large hail, storms possible across Central Indiana on Sunday night, NWS says

The saying is March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb, but that’s not the case for Central Indiana as thunderstorms, high winds and large hail could hit the area Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Central Indiana is particularly at risk for large hail Sunday, especially along the I-70 corridor just northeast of Terre Haute, said Andrew White, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

“Whenever we’re talking about severe hail, we’re talking about at least the size of one inch,” White said. “But some of these storms could have the potential of producing a little bit larger. One-and-a-half inches or so is probably going to be on the higher end of the potential for tonight.”

Hoosiers should not rule out the potential for flooding and damaging wind gusts and tornadoes Sunday evening, the National Weather Service said.

It’s the time of year for severe weather. A tornado hit Winchester, a city east of Muncie, earlier this month. A series of tornadoes swept across Indiana exactly one year ago today, striking Sullivan and Whiteland.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Large hail, storms possible in Central Indiana on Sunday night