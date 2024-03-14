Large hail, some softball sized, pummeled Kansas City. Here’s map of hardest hit areas

The Kansas City area took a beating overnight as rounds of strong to severe storms swept through the metro, pummeling the metro with huge hail, according to local storm reports submitted to the National Weather Service.

While law enforcement reported softball-sized hail — 4 inches in diameter — near Alma, Kansas, the KC metro area saw slightly smaller hailstones, but not by much.

A hailstone measuring 3.5 inches was reported near 55th Street and McCormick Drive in Bonner Springs. Using the weather service’s hail size description would put it on the scale of a large apple.

Much of the metro area saw hail ranging from a quarter (about 1 inch in diameter) to a golf ball (about 1 3/4 inches). A few people reported hail the size of limes or medium-sized hen eggs (2 inches) and baseballs (2 3/4 inches).

Here’s a look at where hail was reported in the Kansas City area, northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

In an interview with The Star, Cathy Rocco of Shawnee said she saw a massive hailstone fall in her yard. Nearby residents told her that the large hail damaged vehicles and broke windows on homes.

Cathy Rocco shared this photo of baseball-sized hail that fell in Shawnee Wednesday night.

“I watched this one bounce in my backyard and had to run out and get it,” she said on Facebook.

Other areas in the metro reported hail that varied in size.

This near tennis ball-sized hail fell in Shawnee Wednesday night.

Golf ball-sized hail fell in the western portion of Shawnee Wednesday night.

Pea-sized hail fell in the Weatherby Lake area Wednesday night.

