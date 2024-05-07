Large hail, damaging winds, possible tornadoes could hit Indiana soon. What to expect

Two waves of thunderstorms are expected to wash over the Hoosier States beginning Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Central Indiana. While the first round of storms is expected to pass through the area beginning at 9 a.m., meteorologists warn it's the second round of thunderstorms you should keep a watchful eye on.

Here's what we know about Tuesday's weather.

When could severe weather hit Indiana?

Local forecasters with NWS issued a Tweet Tuesday morning warning Hoosiers that a "sub-severe" thunderstorm will pass over Central Indiana between 9 a.m. and noon.

"The second wave is expected to begin around 3 p.m. and continue through 10 p.m., and is the greater concern for severe thunderstorms," NWS said.

Thunderstorms hitting Central Indiana late Tuesday could include the potential for strong tornadoes and large to giant hail greater than 2 inches, according to NWS, along with damaging winds.

The greatest threat for strong tornadoes will be over northern and eastern Indiana, NWS said.

Two waves of thunderstorms are expected today. The initial wave is expected to be mostly sub-severe and pass through between 9AM and 12PM. The second wave is expected to begin around 3PM and continue through 10PM, and is the greater concern for severe thunderstorms. #INwx pic.twitter.com/31tjnlgc6I — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 7, 2024

Live weather radar for Central Indiana

This afternoon's severe weather threats include large hail greater than 2", damaging winds, and even a few strong tornadoes. Best threat for strong tornadoes is over North and Eastern Indiana. Continue checking back for updates here and at https://t.co/mH4VPithfj. #inwx pic.twitter.com/UUXDNIqgZX — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 7, 2024

How to stay safe during a tornado

Tornadoes develop rapidly, so planning a safety plan ahead of time is important. The National Weather Service has a preparedness guide for all types of severe weather including tornadoes. Here are some rules for when a tornado strikes:

Move to a basement or safe room.

If there’s no basement, find a windowless interior room or hallway.

Leave mobile homes and find the closest sturdy building.

If outside: get into a vehicle, buckle up and drive to a sturdy building.

Latest weather forecast for Central Indiana, per NWS

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A chance of showers between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Low around 62. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

