Large hail, damaging winds expected with storms to hit Dallas-Fort Worth. Here’s when

Possible strong to severe storms may hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area later this evening bringing with it threats of large hail and damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth office.

“Multiple rounds of showers and storms expected through the end of the workweek,” an NWS notice states. “Instances of strong or severe thunderstorms are expected to be more isolated on Thursday and Friday, but we cannot rule out a few storms capable of producing large hail.”

This round of storms began blowing into the region earlier in the week, and the front is expected to continue for the remainder of the workweek. NWS alerts late Tuesday afternoon warned of quarter-sized hail as storms entered North Texas.

Storm chances late Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth office.

By Friday evening, the storms will have moved east and out of the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

The weather service does not expect heavy rainfall, but “localized minor flooding is possible if storms persist in the same area for a prolonged period,” the forecast says.

“Showers and thunderstorms will shift eastward during the daytime Friday, and the arrival of a strong cold front will bring an end to all thunderstorm activity by Friday evening,” according to the NWS report..