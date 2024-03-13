Large hail, damaging winds — even tornadoes — possible in Dallas-Fort Worth storms

Severe thunderstorms roll into Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday afternoon with chances of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes possible, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth office.

“As the dryline and cold front move into the area Thursday afternoon, storms will increase in coverage and intensity with a threat for large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps a few tornadoes,” the NWS said in an email. “Some storms could also produce heavy rainfall, resulting in localized flooding.”

Areas of concerns and impact for Thurs. March 14, weather map by the Fort Worth Weather Service

The front is developing across a dryline — a boundary often linked to severe weather — in western North and Central Texas. All aspects of severe weather can be expected as North Texas heads into tornado season.

“The main things we’re looking at are our large hail and damaging winds with the storms, but it is springtime, so all of these tornadic storms can and do occur.” Fort Worth meteorologist Dan Huckaby told the Star Telegram.

Timeline for the severe weather on Thurs. March 14.

Most of the atmospheric turbulence will begin to dissipate by early Friday morning. However, light showers and rain may continue through the weekend.

Flooding will be the biggest issue for commuters. To stay safe while driving in floods, keep to middle lanes, avoid puddles, don’t tailgate large vehicles, and put on headlights — even during the day.

Everyone should be weather aware, said Huckaby.

“Keep abreast of the forecast to change. Right now it looks like maybe later into the evening and Thursday night,” he said. “[But also] even during the afternoon hours on Thursday before the commute.”