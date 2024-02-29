Large fire erupts at South Minneapolis homeless encampment

Minneapolis firefighters say they have mostly contained a large blaze that erupted at a homeless encampment Thursday morning and sent a large plume of smoke over the city's South Side.

"We got the bulk of the fire knocked down at this time," said Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner, as he was en route to the fire on the 1100 block of E. 28th Street, just after 12:30 p.m.

Tyner said no injuries have been reported, and people have evacuated the encampment and some nearby homes. Metro Transit buses were on the way to provide heated shelter for the evacuees, he said.

Tyner did not know the origin of the fire or when it started, but he said the blaze was upgraded to a second alarm, meaning it's more difficult to maintain than a basic fire.