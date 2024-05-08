Large fire erupts in Newport with billowing smoke seen miles away

A large fire with billowing smoke seen miles away burned Wednesday afternoon near a major highway in Newport, officials said.

A vehicle caught fire near a building and ignited it in a somewhat industrial area of the city shortly after 2 p.m. just east of Hwy. 10 near the intersection of 9th Avenue and Tibbetts Place, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

There have been no reports yet of injuries, the Sheriff's Office said, and the building on fire has yet to be disclosed by officials.

Multiple fire crews were on the scene and working to extinguish the flames, the Sheriff's Office said.

Numerous photos of the smoky blaze were being posted on social media, with one person saying his picture was taken from St. Paul.

