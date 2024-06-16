Large fight at Galilee ferry dock Saturday night leads to arrest of 7 people, police say

A large group of people brawled on a dock for Block Island ferries in Galilee Saturday evening, engaging in a fight that drew the police and led to the arrest of seven people, according to Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, Corrigan said.

Narragansett police officers faced resistance and interference from people at the scene in Galilee as they took action to control the situation, Corrigan said Sunday.

The police initially went to the docks at 304 Great Island Road at 8:12 p.m. after they were told that 20 to 30 people were fighting.

Officer Brandon Gagnon, the first to reach the scene, called for backup, Corrigan said.

"As officers were making arrests, numerous individuals began interfering and were given warnings to stand back or they would be arrested for obstructing," Corrigan said.

The Block Island Ferry pulling into Galilee.

Brockton man charged with felony assault

Five of the accused, whose ages range from 28 to 42, are from Brockton, Massachusetts, including a 42-year-old man who faces a charge of felony assault.

The same man, who faces the most serious slate of charges, is also accused of resisting arrest, obstructing and disorderly conduct.

Corrigan identified a sixth person as a 32-year-old Providence man, who faces a charge of disorderly conduct.

He also mentioned the arrest of a 16-year-old. Corrigan did not name the teenager, who is charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct, because of the person's underage status.

In 2022, a fight that took place on a ferry led to a state police response with troopers boarding the ferry before it arrived at the dock. Seven people were charged in that fight.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Police arrest 7 after fight at Block Island ferry dock in Galilee